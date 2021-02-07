Improper, but Not Illegitimate: Mindreading through the Ages.

Introduction (Gábor Borbély – Gyula Klima)

György Heidl: Faith, Reason and Touch

Gyula Klima: Words and What Is Beyond Words

Joshua P. Hochschild: Thomas Aquinas, Magister Ludi:

The Relation of Medieval Logic and Theology

Gábor Borbély: The Triumph of Renouncement. Religious Signals, the Secrets of the Heart, Error, Deception and Happiness in Thomas Aquinas’s Summa contra Gentiles

Nicolas Faucher: Croyance volontaire et devoir moral chez Pierre de Jean Olivi

Magali Roques: William of Ockham on the Ontology of Social Objects (in His Academic Writings)

György Geréby: The Changeability of the Past: Medieval and Modern.

A Common Theme between Peter Damian and Hans Jonas

Dániel Schmal: Tradition and Novelty in Early Modern Scholasticism:

The Case of Nicolás Martínez and Leonard Lessius

