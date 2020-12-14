Preface

Csaba Pléh: Narrative Identity in its Crises in Modern Literature

Gábor Boros: First Phase of the Narrative Theory of Personal Identity: Wilhelm Dilthey, and Georg Misch

Tim Thornton: Narrative Identity and Dementia

Gergely Ambrus: The Identity of Persons: Narrative Constitution or Psychological Continuity?

Judit Szalai: The ‘Reasons of Love’ Debate in Analytic Philosophy: Reasons, Narratives, and Biology

David Weberman: What is an Existential Emotion?

Lore Hühn: Com-passion: On the Foundations of Moral Philosophy for J. J. Rousseau and Arthur Schopenhauer

Hye Young Kim: An Existentialist Analysis of Forgiveness and Gratitude

James Cartlidge: Heidegger’s Philosophical Anthropology of Moods

Philippe Cabestan: Bad Faith versus Unconscious: a Credible Alternative?

Csaba Olay: Alienation

Philipp Höfele: New Technologies and the “Heuristics of Fear”:

The Meaning and Prehistory of an Emotion in Jonas, Heidegger and Hegel

Contributors

Summaries